Lost in a Dream is a surreal depiction of bliss found in sleep.
In many ways, it is a representation of what my real life is not. Inspired by music, nature, food and bright colours, it features 5 mini versions of me against a pink background.
Just Give Me Some Candy was inspired by a long summer I spent with Paolo Nutini’s Candy on repeat. With the lyrics, ‘just give me some candy’ stuck in head, I decided to give it my own interpretation.
Nature Bath is a personal favourite, born out of my love for plants and my inability to care for them. One dead Aloe Vera plant and a dying cactus later, the only place I have been able to successfully co-exist and thrive with plants is in this drawing.
Watermelon is ironic because I hate watermelon. But I like the colours. I think it is one of the few combinations of green and red that I can get with. Because it didn’t feel true drawing myself eating one, I decided to inhabit a watermelon.
Ice-cream was made because I really like ice-cream.
For more, see @ojima.abalaka
10 thoughts on “Lost in a Dream”
Lovee the concept and adore your art, but you already knew this ❤
Thank you, as always ❤️
Thanks for share your thoughts
A different dream .. your own Alice in wonderland
This is sooo beautiful! Thanks for sharing – I love it 😀
Reblogged this on O LADO ESCURO DA LUA.
This is a great read indeed!
What a lovely thought and art… Just awsome😊😊
